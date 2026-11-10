Yeray Allgayer and Léo Dufloux Front Balmain Pre-Spring 2027

Models Yeray Allgayer and Léo Dufloux pose for Balmain’s Men’s Pre-Spring 2027 collection, marking Antonin Tron’s first menswear offering for the French fashion house. Photographed by Matthias Vriens, with art direction and styling by Éric Diulein and Sacha Quintin, the collection draws inspiration from surfing legends, rock musicians, and Hollywood actors. Tron explores unconventional masculinity through sharp tailoring, relaxed silhouettes, decorative fabrics, and athletic references, continuing the direction established in his Fall Winter 2026 womenswear debut.

Tron looks to men whose personal style developed outside conventional expectations. Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey during the 1990s and early 2000s provide references for the collection’s relaxed California attitude. Their informal approach to dressing informs a silhouette built around strong shoulders, defined waists, and clothing that follows the body without restricting movement.

Double-breasted suits appear alongside shearling aviator jackets, fitted leather Perfectos, and lace-up leather trousers. Low-slung faded denim and worn-in outdoor jackets introduce a casual direction, while the colour palette moves through black, brown, gold, tan, washed beige, and faded blue. These pieces establish a wardrobe in which traditional menswear proportions meet the informality of West Coast dressing.

Music provides another important reference. Tron draws from Lou Reed, Richard Hell, and Andrew Eldritch of Sisters of Mercy, incorporating elements of their dark, provocative stage wardrobes. Gilded leather blazers, paisley jeans, and silk leopard-print ensembles bring decorative intensity to the collection. Animal prints also reference Balmain’s early designs under founder Pierre Balmain, connecting Tron’s musical influences with the house’s established aesthetic.

The designer places particular emphasis on David Nuuhiwa, the American surfing icon of the 1960s and 1970s. Nuuhiwa’s wardrobe combined athletic clothing with California counterculture and elements of his Hawaiian background. His approach to dressing informs Tron’s understanding of masculine style as something personal, physical, and adaptable. The influence appears throughout the collection in the relationship between athletic proportions, casual clothing, and more elaborate evening pieces.

Despite the collection’s extensive use of embroidery, beading, brocade, satin, and leather, Tron introduces footwear intended for everyday wear. The new Balmain Daytona sneaker takes inspiration from football shoes, while the Balmain Canyon boot incorporates hiking references. Both provide practical options for styling the collection’s tailored and decorative pieces.

For his first Balmain menswear collection, Tron develops a wardrobe around individuality, movement, and the freedom to combine seemingly unrelated influences. From surf culture to gothic rock and Hollywood style, Pre-Spring 2027 establishes his approach to the house’s menswear identity.