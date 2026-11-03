A Day at Home With Dev Hynes and JW Anderson x UGG

JW Anderson introduces its latest collaboration with UGG through a campaign featuring musician and producer Dev Hynes, also known as Blood Orange. Photographed by Tanya and Zhenya Posternak, the campaign places Hynes in a domestic setting, presenting the footwear collection through relaxed moments at home. Under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, the images explore how familiar clothing and footwear become part of personal routines.

Hynes represents the multidisciplinary approach that has shaped casting choices at JW Anderson. His work across music and production connects with the brand’s interest in creative individuals whose personal identities influence the way they dress. The campaign captures this perspective through a series of understated images, placing attention on the relationship between comfort, clothing and individual style.

The collaboration revisits two established UGG designs, the Classic Boot and Tasman slipper, introducing details inspired by traditional penny loafers. Anderson incorporates references to the familiar shoe style into the relaxed forms associated with UGG, developing a collection that connects his design language with the footwear brand’s signature construction.

Suede and sheepskin form the foundation of the collection, retaining the materials closely associated with UGG. Details referencing the JW Anderson loafer introduce a different visual character to the boots and slip-on designs. Seasonal earth tones complete the offering, keeping the focus on texture, shape and the distinctive elements of each silhouette.

The collection takes a practical approach to footwear through recognisable forms and materials. The Classic Boot retains its familiar profile, while the Tasman offers a slip-on option. Anderson’s penny-loafer references provide a consistent design direction across the collaboration.

Stylist Benjamin Bruno works with the collection’s knitwear, outerwear and denim, incorporating the collaborative footwear into the wardrobe. The argyle patterns introduce a recognisable knitwear element, while leather jackets and twisted jeans reflect the design vocabulary of Jonathan Anderson’s namesake label.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

The campaign connects contemporary music with the latest footwear collaboration from JW Anderson and UGG. The collection is available through JW Anderson stores and online, alongside selected retailers.