Filip Hrivnak is the Face of Cesare Paciotti Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Top models Filip Hrivnak and Bette Franke team up for Cesare Paciotti‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Alessio Boni. In charge of styling was Ada Kokosar, with set design from Andrea Cellerino, art direction by Marco Braga and Giuliano Federico, and casting direction by Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Rebecchi, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello.





