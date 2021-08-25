Finnlay Davis Models HERMÈS Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Luxury house HERMÈS enlists supermodel Finnlay Davis to star in their Fall Winter 2021 campaign captured by fashion photographer Annemarieke Van Drimmelen. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger at Art Partner, with set design from Jabez Bartlett, creative direction by Thomas Persson at M+A World Group, casting direction by Sophie Bruynoghe, and production by 360PM. Grooming is work of beauty artist Karim Belghiran at Total Management.