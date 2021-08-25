in Advertising Campaigns, ELITE Models, ELITE Paris, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Finnlay Davis, Menswear, Nest Models, VNY Models

Finnlay Davis Models HERMÈS Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Discover Hermès’ FW21 campaign featuring supermodel Finnlay Davis lensed by Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

Finnlay Davis
©HERMÈS, Photography by Annemarieke van Drimmelen

Luxury house HERMÈS enlists supermodel Finnlay Davis to star in their Fall Winter 2021 campaign captured by fashion photographer Annemarieke Van Drimmelen. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger at Art Partner, with set design from Jabez Bartlett, creative direction by Thomas Persson at M+A World Group, casting direction by Sophie Bruynoghe, and production by 360PM. Grooming is work of beauty artist Karim Belghiran at Total Management.

Finnlay Davis
©HERMÈS, Photography by Annemarieke van Drimmelen
Finnlay Davis
©HERMÈS, Photography by Annemarieke van Drimmelen
Finnlay Davis
©HERMÈS, Photography by Annemarieke van Drimmelen
HERMÈS
©HERMÈS, Photography by Annemarieke van Drimmelen
HERMÈS
©HERMÈS, Photography by Annemarieke van Drimmelen
HERMÈS
©HERMÈS, Photography by Annemarieke van Drimmelen
HERMÈS
©HERMÈS, Photography by Annemarieke van Drimmelen
HERMÈS
©HERMÈS, Photography by Annemarieke van Drimmelen

