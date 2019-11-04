in ELITE Models, Greg Harris, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Nest Models, VNY Models

Finnlay Davis Poses in Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2019 Looks

Massimo Dutti enlists top model Finnlay Davis for their latest FW19 lookbook

Finnlay Davis
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti

Top model Finnlay Davis models Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2019 collection pieces for brand’s Elements menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Gregory Harris. In charge of art direction was Ben Kelway Studio.

Finnlay Davis
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti
Finnlay Davis
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti
Finnlay Davis
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti
Finnlay Davis
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti
Finnlay Davis
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti
Photography © Gregory Harris for Massimo Dutti

FW19LookbooksMenswearTop Models

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Models HUGO Bodywear Fall Winter 2019 Essentials
BOSS Watches

Geron McKinley, Miles McMillan & Simon Nessman Model BOSS Watches