in Advertising Campaigns, Hugo Boss, Menswear, Miles McMillan, Simon Nessman, Videos, Watches

Geron McKinley, Miles McMillan & Simon Nessman Model BOSS Watches

Paul McLean captured BOSS Watches’ 2019 campaign featuring Geron McKinley, Miles McMillan and Simon Nessman

BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches

Supermodels Simon Nessman, Miles McMillan, and Geron McKinley star in BOSS Watches‘ 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Paul McLean. In charge of styling was Dan May, with grooming from Jonathan De Francesco.

Open skies, urban streets, broad horizons. These are the inspirations behind our new timpieces: Aero, Nomad and Vela, which form The Collection by BOSS Watches. Combining aesthetics with performance, these elevated designs are created to accompany every man navigating the fast-paced demands of modern life. It’s time to start your journey.

BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches
Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches

Photography © Paul McLean for BOSS Watches

ad campaignsMenswearsupermodelsvideoswatches

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Finnlay Davis

Finnlay Davis Poses in Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2019 Looks

4 Rules for Not Buying Fake Louis Vuitton