Geron McKinley, Miles McMillan & Simon Nessman Model BOSS Watches

Supermodels Simon Nessman, Miles McMillan, and Geron McKinley star in BOSS Watches‘ 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Paul McLean. In charge of styling was Dan May, with grooming from Jonathan De Francesco.
“Open skies, urban streets, broad horizons. These are the inspirations behind our new timpieces: Aero, Nomad and Vela, which form The Collection by BOSS Watches. Combining aesthetics with performance, these elevated designs are created to accompany every man navigating the fast-paced demands of modern life. It’s time to start your journey.“
