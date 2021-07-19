Discover GAUCHERE Spring Summer 2022 Collection presented with a lookbook featuring model Marius Bahor lensed by fashion photographer Kira Bunse. In charge of styling was Sheila Single, with casting direction from Paul Louisor. Beauty is work of hair stylist Chistophe Pastel, and makeup artist Mayumi Oda. The collection brings translucent and gender fluid looks in warm earthy colours. Designer Marie-Christine Statz explores the period after global disconnection, with the strong desire for reconnection.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“Shirts, jackets and bodysuits come with circular cut-outs. The signature shirting and suiting is made of open weaved summer viscose, tie dye cottons or a cotton tweed. Next to the soft fabrics, by removing collars and buttons of the jackets and showing trousers with colour-block and material mix, the suiting is given a casual feel. Curved button plackets and the mix of fluid and rigid materials enhance the rounded shapes. The trans seasonal approach of the house to create a personal armour which offers protection without constriction is translated into a series of soft, padded knitwear styles. It is made of superfine ecocotton and padded with recycled fibres.” – from Gauchere

