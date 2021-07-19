Rewriting the Rules: LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Designer Virgil Abloh unveiled LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Tim Walker, with styling from Ib Kamara. Among the stars of the campaign are Felix Cheong-Macleod, Kai Isaiah Jamal, Kian Cleator, Omar Sesay, and Rohan Dileepkumar. In charge of creative direction were Lina Kutsovskaya and Nick Haymes, with casting direction from Helena Balladino, Piergiorgio Del Moro, and Samuel Ellis Scheinman, and set design by Gary Card. The campaign is set as a life-sized game of chess, and it explores the game’s motifs and metaphors.

“By taking archetypes such as the writer, the artist, the drifter, the salesman, the hotelier, the gallery owner, the architect, or the student, the collection explores the dress codes that inform our predetermined perceptions of these familiar characters. Virgil Abloh imbues the grammar of these codes with different values and employs fashion as a tool to change those assumptions. Throughout the collection, garments, accessories, motifs and techniques play on themes of illusion, replicating the familiar through the deceptive lenses of trompe l’oeil and filtrage. Leather goods are interpreted through the classic shapes of Louis Vuitton and enriched with added wording, shiny silver, or tuffetage embroidery.” – from Louis Vuitton