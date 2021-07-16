Djibril N’Diaye, Jean Meyer, Thatcher Thornton & Woosang Kim for DIOR

Discover Dior Men’s Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign featuring models Djibril N’Diaye, Jean Meyer, Thatcher Thornton, and Woosang Kim lensed by fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti. In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with creative direction from Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Peter Philips.