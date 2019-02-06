Giacomo Cavalli Models Liu Jo Uomo Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Giacomo Cavalli stars in Liu Jo Uomo‘s Spring Summer 2019 #MrRight advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura. Styling is work of Miguel Arnau, with casting direction from Simone Bart Rocchietti. In charge of beauty was hair stylist Davide Diodovich.

“The first sun shines with courage and expectations, Mr. Right puts it on and packs his suitcase. You can go beyond the ocean by shifting your horizons, you can go around the world and stay in the city. Courage is intertwined with fine knitwear and distant inspirations, natural fabrics and colours mark the road, hi-tech garments guide to the future, while denim and leather will do the rest.“





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.