MFW: GIORGIO ARMANI Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring Summer 2021 Timeless Thoughts collection, that explores brand roots and captures times we live in to create fashion that goes beyond fashion, presented during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

“Rhythmic or geometric patterns accentuate the lightness of the fabrics and the essentials silhouettes of the Giorgio Armani SS21 Men’s and Women’s Collection. Neutral shades and fluid silhouettes create an essential summer wardrobe in the collection.” – From Armani

