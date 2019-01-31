Alpha Dia & Henry Kitcher Model Givenchy Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Steven Meisel captured Givenchy‘s Spring Summer 2019 I Am Your Mirror advertisement featuring models Alpha Dia, and Henry Kitcher. In charge of styling was Suzanne Koller, with set design from Mary Howard, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath.

“Iconic imagery from the Nineties informs a pure Givenchy vision in a sharp, sensual series starring individualistic, androgynous characters set against a stark white backdrop. Often, fetishistic elements play elegantly surrealistic supporting roles.“





