Hart Denton Models TEDDY VONRANSON Resort 2022 Collection

Photographer Gabe Araujo teams up with actor and musician Hart Denton for Teddy Vonranson

TEDDY VONRANSON
Courtesy of ©TEDDY VONRANSON, photography by Gabe Araujo

Discover TEDDY VONRANSON Resort 2022 Menswear campaign featuring Riverdale‘s star Hart Denton captured by fashion photographer Gabe Araujo. Styling is work of David Vivirido, with fashion coordination from Dayana Abdali, and art direction by Issue Ten Creative. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Nicolle Elle. Photo assistance by Anthony D. Alessandro. With his first Resort collection designer Teddy Vonranson modernizes American Classics. The collection mixes influences from American East and West Coast and fuses them with European aesthetics, while balancing refined tailoring with sense of comfort.

TEDDY VONRANSON
TEDDY VONRANSON
Teddy’s vision is anchored in modernity. Following the guidelines he worked with most of his career: longevity, timelessness and style, the collection is rooted in quality and authentic details. Reflecting his consumer’s values of exclusivity and style, TEDDY VONRANSON offers Classics, Outerwear, Tailoring, Shirts and Knits, Fashion Denim, Logoed sportswear and Swim.

Hart Denton
Hart Denton is a natural brand protagonist; one who has shown an early authentic interest in the brand. His effortless California-cool is a perfect dichotomy to the brand’s eastern sophistication. The perfect inspiration for Teddy Vonranson in story telling a modern American man instinctively merging East and West Coast sensibilities.” – from Teddy Vonranson

TEDDY VONRANSON
