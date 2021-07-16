Discover LOUIS VUITTON Men’s Fall Winter 2021 Accessories Collection

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented its Fall Winter 2021.22 Men’s Accessories Collection created by Virgil Abloh, that celebrates art and open-mindedness. The sunglasses and jewels playful collection features elegant yet casual pieces, that highlight everyday wardrobe.

“With fluorescent links, the iconic LV Chain Links revisited every season proudly display full gold-colour and engraved metal, in XXL or XS versions. Here, a multicoloured beaded necklace is combined with a necklace with a metal military tag adorned with the handwritten words Louis Vuitton. There, pendants feature a variety of colours: intertwined golden links, crystal-encrusted LV Globe ball… The necklaces come with matching rings (engraved “You and Me” rings). A Mini Steamer can be worn proudly as a pendant, while the adaptable silver sunglasses chains, adorned with Monogram flowers, small locks and gilded LV initials, can be worn either as a necklace or as a chain bracelet.

The sunglasses in this new collection also take part in creating a multiplicity of styles. The 1.1 Evidence design, a new icon, with its Monogram-engraved gold-colour metal bridge and its accentuated bevels, definitely makes its mark. The 1.1 Millionaires stand out more than ever with their acetate, full gold or utterly transparent frame. The ultra-light glasses are enhanced with lenses featuring dazzling bluish effects. From an acetate frame with dark, yellow or pink-coloured lenses, to an acetate structure with a wisely gilded metal rimming, Louis Vuitton glasses gain in breadth and character. ” – From Louis Vuitton