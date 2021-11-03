MFW: MARCELO BURLON COUNTY OF MILAN Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion designer Marcelo Burlon presented Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Spring Summer 2022 Menswear collection. The lookbook was shot at 19th-century Chateau de Franconville-aux-Bois in France. The collection is inspired by the designer’s Patagonian heritage and folk elements.

This collection explores a fresh new take on the label’s signature looks. The denim pieces were all made from sustainable cotton, last-season star maps, edged with paisley seeds, were delivered this time around in multicolored patchworks. Burlon also found inspiration in Verner Panton’s psychedelic designs.