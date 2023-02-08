Discover HEREU Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion brand HEREU presented its Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Collection, that fuses traditional craft techniques and modernist sensibility, with a campaign captured by fashion photographer Iñigo Awewave. For the season the brand looks back to the 1960s and 70s when tourists began to arrive en masse to the islands of Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza. Traditional, local Balearic clothing and craft techniques were influenced by modern pop culture. The collection was inspired by this transformative cultural moment, and the turning point in the brand’s social and sartorial history. The SS23 Collection was also inspired by the visual records of island life at this time – by the images of prolific Mallorcan photographer Josep Planas i Montanyà, as well as by the work of 20th Century Spanish fine artists.

“A luxurious high-gloss finish, recalling the sleek and distinctive materiality of 1960s high fashion, finds its way into numerous styles including a reworking of the classic BOMBON bag. This is contrasted with a renewed focus on natural fibres and traditional materials such as wood and raffia. PONSA, a new woven sandal, joins wooden clog styles LICIA and MANOVA in an homage to Balearic workwear. Meanwhile, PESCA, an HEREU staple, takes this idea a step further, directly inspired by sandals worn by fishermen for decades. The sandal is characterised by a sturdy woven motif which can also be found on both this season’s new MABRA bag and its MABRA MINI counter-part. Classic HEREU espadrilles are reimagined in buttery leathers and resituated into a Balearic idyll, perfectly suited for warm summer days.” – from Hereu