Discover HERON PRESTON for CALVIN KLEIN Capsule Collection, that explores simplicity, sensuality and freedom, and brings essential but uncommon unisex pieces. Fashion photographer Renell Medrano captured the campaign starring rappers Nas and Lil Uzi Vert, Brazil-born and raised, LA-based DJ Pedro Cavaliere, skater Stevie Williams, GQ magazine fitness and wellness columnist Joe Holder, Heron Preston, Sabrina Albarello, Ashley Graham, Jordan Alexander, Kaia Gerber, Renell Medrano, and Sabrina Fuentes. Styling is work of Alastair McKimm, with set design from Lauren Nikrooz, and production by One Thirty-Eight Productions. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Jawara, makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez, and manicurist Megumi Yamamoto. Video direction by Rubberband.

I just wanted to find a universal language that speaks to a global audience. One that doesn’t alienate but rather invites you in this world of simplicity, removing complexity and allowing you to discover your own style through the comfort and support of the garments. – Preston

We have this idea of working with different visionary and creative people to help tell a Calvin Klein story through the lens of their perspective on, or experience with the brand. I see this project as a first step; it’s a reawakening for the brand, moving us closer in our connection to culture and creativity. It is about forming interconnected partnerships who can help us tell our story in a way that maybe we couldn’t on our own – Jacob Jordan, Global Chief Merchant, Head of Product Strategy & New Product Ventures at Calvin Klein

“The collection’s simple silhouettes are cut with obsessive precision and made from heavier, more substantial fabrics. T-shirts come in a lightweight organic cotton for the basic pack and a heavy 8-ounce cotton for a single shirt, connecting back to the functional and utilitarian workwear elements of the collection. ‘When you come from streetwear and skateboarding, with my background, the t-shirt is something you start designing first and is what you’ve got to do best. It’s like social currency for us,’ says Preston.

The collection was developed with close attention to environmental consciousness and more sustainable practices, a critical element to both Preston and Calvin Klein. All options were carefully considered: raw denim is used to save water, organic and recycled cotton are heavily featured, and packaging is plastic-free.” – from Calvin Klein

