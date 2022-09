Fashion house H&M presented the Blank & Denim Fall 2022 Collection with a campaign captured by photographer Kacper Kasprzyk. In charge of styling was Martina Almquist, with casting by Alexandra Sandberg. The stars of the campaign are models Alan Soule and Alexandre Piron. The collection is a contribution to high-fashion streetwear with current silhouettes and striking oversized fits. Created to state your personal style.