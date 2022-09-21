Discover DANSHAN Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Designers Danxia Liu and Shan Peng Wong presented DANSHAN Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Collection with a lookbook starring models Ai Zheng Rui and Zaki. In charge of photography was Elena Cremona, with grooming from beauty artist Violet Zeng. On the same day Dan welcomed baby girl, Shan received the news his grandmother had passed away. The collection captured the emotions of both Dan and Shan, and the way they faced grief and new responsibilities. For the season the brand mostly used biodegradable material, as well as deadstock fabric which is sustainable. The collection features unconventional combinations of fabrics such as chino with satin, velvet with lace, heavy woven textile with organza, and georgette with mesh.

“Following Ancient Chinese tradition, Shan mourned for 100 days in memory of his grandmother, wearing only black and white. This became the color palette for this collection. A palette that signified a way to say goodbye. Shan’s earliest memory of his grandmother ’s home, where she lived in an apartment with a balcony facing the sea, was of a built-in display shelf lined with a mirror, facing out the balcony. Filled with crystal ornaments gifted by Shan’s mother, when the sun set, the light floods in. This reflection and shimmer inspired the embroidery pattern this season.” – from Danshan