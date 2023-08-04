Fashion house Tod’s unveiled its Pre-Fall 2023 campaign starring supermodels Clement Chabernaud and Thibaud Charon captured by fashion photographer Karim Sadli. In charge of styling was Charlotte Collet, with creative direction from Charles Levai amd Kevin Tekinel.

Tod’s Pre-Fall 2023 campaign embraces the spirit of Italian living and elegance, as expressed via a contemporary and refined stylistic approach. The collection, designed by Walter Chiapponi, seamlessly merges masculine tailoring with a feminine approach, resulting in a seamless integration of outerwear items and wardrobe essentials. Masculine tailoring takes center stage, with voluminous and sumptuous fabrics exuding refinement. The collection encompasses both modernism and time-honored Italian charm, paying homage to the brand’s past while embracing a fresh and innovative viewpoint.