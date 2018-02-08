Piero Mendez is the Face of AG Jeans Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Piero Mendez

Top model Piero Mendez stars in AG Jeans‘ Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographers Hart + Leshkina. Styling is work of Emma Wyman and Nell Kalonji, with set design from Mila Taylor-Young, and beauty by hair stylist Ramsell Martinez, and makeup artist Tsipporah Liebman.


