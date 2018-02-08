Piero Mendez is the Face of AG Jeans Spring Summer 2018 Collection
Top model Piero Mendez stars in AG Jeans‘ Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographers Hart + Leshkina. Styling is work of Emma Wyman and Nell Kalonji, with set design from Mila Taylor-Young, and beauty by hair stylist Ramsell Martinez, and makeup artist Tsipporah Liebman.
