PFW: HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Fall Winter 2021.22 Never Change, Ever Change Collection, presented with a fashion film directed by film maker Kyotaro Hayashi (Drawing and Manual), on Thursday, January 21st, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores and reimagines classic looks in a modern way, mixing original ideas with new technology. The collection brings looks that reflect ever-changing lifestyles. Choreography by Ryo Noguchi and Makiko Izu.

“The video started with a scene of pleating a garment, the process from which the brand’s creations originate, followed by a series of sartorial operations carried out by skilled engineers and crafts people working at the atelier. Models in monochrome outfits walked around and marched through the space, as the music made from sampling the machinery marked the pace of their moves, quick and slow. The second half of the video opened again with the pleating machine. As the uplifting tunes progressed, the engineer peeled off the paper to reveal items of clothing one after another. Now models in colorful outfits stood on a rotating platform, and in still postures, presented an array of looks from the collection, followed by scenes of them walking, playing, and dancing. Then, they gathered around the platform and lined up in a circle, revealing a gradation of colors of the collection, until they each walked towards the camera and off the screen.” – from HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE