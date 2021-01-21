LOOKBOOK: CANALI Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Fashion house CANALI showcased their Fall Winter 2021.22 menswear collection, that pays homage to the unique and counter-trend character of the ‘70s, with the latest lookbook. The collection has three segments: Canali 1934, Exclusive, and Black Edition. The brand remains true to its rules of elegance, innovation and contemporary taste.

“A proliferation of ideas, encounters and experiences, the Seventies were years of frenzy and evolution in every field, from culture to art to fashion. Indeed, fashion—the daughter of the psychedelic and rebellious style of the Sixties—embodied the spirit of “experimentation” with an eye to the future, in search of self-affirmation and freedom in aesthetic choices. A freedom that, faithful to the nonconformist spirit of the period, mixed different styles and cultures, creating a set of distinctive features that are still a source of inspiration half a century later. Enveloping lines flanked the tricot and jacquard workmanship that populated the period. Soft, comfortable jumpers were distinguished by new textures and colour interpretations with geometric patterns. Leather biker jackets become reference for outerwear while velvet trousers made a name for themselves, infusing a refined and distinctive touch into men’s clothing. The common thread that binds the three segments is the concept of “cocooning”, which is linked to the idea of something that infuses comfort, warmth, and well-being. From jersey jackets to knitwear and outerwear, with soft and comfortable fabrics, Canali’s Fall Winter collection welcomes you in a warm embrace in the cold of winter.” – from Canali