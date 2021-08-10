Ahmad Kontar & Patrick Mason Pose in HUGO Fall Winter 2021.22 Looks

Discover HUGO Fall Winter 2021.22 Break The Box campaign featuring Ahmad Kontar and Patrick Mason lensed by fashion photographer Rémi Lamandé. In charge of styling was Emilie Kareh, with art direction from Stephan Dimu, set design by Leonardo Papini, and casting direction by Julia Lange. Beauty is work of hair stylists Gregor Makris and Vi Sapyyapy, and makeup artist Kenny Campbell. Production by Made in Germany.

“It’s important to explore the world outside your door. To open yourself up to people and experiences.” – Ahmad Kontar