Louis Vuitton Fall 2027 Capsule Heads to the English Countryside

Louis Vuitton introduces its Fall 2027 men’s capsule through the image of an open-air picnic in the English countryside. Pharrell Williams uses that setting to connect rural leisure, polished dressing and practical protection from changing weather. The house will launch the capsule in late September 2026 as an introduction to the Spring Summer 2027 collection.

The collection imagines a weekend outside the city, where rain, damp grass and shifting light influence the wardrobe. Pale blue, forest green, soft brown and muted camping tones guide the palette. Porcelain, gingham, leather interiors and a Monogram picnic trunk complete the visual direction.

Williams builds the clothing around layered fabrics for autumn and early spring. Flannel, padded nylon, structured knitwear, fur and wool overcoats create warmth while maintaining refined lines. The pieces connect with the adjacent Formal Collection and allow wearers to shift between work, travel and informal plans.

A leather zip hoodie and a light suede overshirt work as layers or outerwear. Dark Japanese denim shirts feature embroidery and pearl buttons, while hooded blousons and carpenter pants introduce a workwear influence. Tailored chinos include buttoned turn-up cuffs or cargo pockets.

A reversible wool, cashmere and silk jacquard jacket carries an all-over Monogram design on one side and a single insignia on the chest pocket of the other. Reversible bombers combine cotton wool knit with nylon and printed fleece. A mink gilet uses gradient intarsia drawn from the Damier Check.

The capsule develops Louis Vuitton signatures through several treatments. Aged Monogram effects recall the wear of a familiar jacket. Nanogram patterns appear on silk linings, while other versions use woven tablecloth references, embossing, tonal jacquard and gradient flocking.

Double-face wool and quilted cotton reinterpret the Damier Check through blanket-like patchwork. Mohair and leather carry an oil pastel-style Highland scene with subtle Monogram details.

Accessories extend the countryside theme. The Monogram Highlands line places crayon-like valleys, rocky shores, mountain ranges and a picnic basket across small leather goods. The Picnic Keepall 45 uses a basket-woven trompe-l’oeil surface, side pockets and an apple-shaped leather tag. The LV Louis Bear charm carries a small Monogram canvas-lined basket with miniature food items.

Footwear balances outdoor function with polished materials. The LV City Ranger arrives as a combat boot and derby in calf leather or suede, with padded Monogram ankle collars, flower-shaped hooks and matching tread. The LV Remix Ranger Boot adds a larger rubber lug outsole, Transversal Monogram Surplus cotton panels and contrast stitching.

The skate-based LV Tilted returns with a gingham upper and a Damier rubber toe cap. The LV Trainer arrives in Bordeaux suede and leather or olive cotton canvas with brown calf leather details.

The Transversal Monogram Surplus bag line includes the Speedy 30, Jet Lag Bag, Steamer, Keepall 50, Locker Dopp Kit, Horizon 55 and Christopher East West. Cotton jacquard, leather patches, cargo pockets and buckle details shape the series. Louis Vuitton dyes and weaves each thread before heat reveals the Monogram pattern. A special wash softens the fabric, while a water-repellent finish prepares the bags for unpredictable weather.