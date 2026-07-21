Troye Sivan and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Lead Prada Fall Winter 2026 Campaign

Prada places Troye Sivan and Kelvin Harrison Jr. inside a series of intimate and ambiguous scenes for the Fall Winter 2026 campaign, Simple Stories. The project presents the menswear collection through everyday actions that gradually take on emotional weight. Domestic interiors, restrained performances and brief narrative clues encourage viewers to imagine what happened before each image and what may follow.

The campaign examines how people communicate through posture, expression and clothing. Prada gives small gestures close attention and lets each one guide the atmosphere of the frame. A glance, a pause or a shift in stance changes the emotional direction of a scene.

Sivan appears near the wide windows of a countryside villa, stepping beyond the interior as the scene opens toward the surrounding space. Harrison Jr. provides the short film’s limited dialogue, bringing a human voice into sequences largely guided by image and sound. His lines enter a sparse soundtrack that gives the film an uneasy and reflective rhythm.

Barry Jenkins directs the campaign, while Ferdinando Verderi leads its creative direction. Prada gave Jenkins an open brief built around conversation and creative discovery. He approached the production with the methods he uses in narrative cinema, concentrating on character, physical behavior and the information carried by the clothes.

The film also examines the uncertain line between acting and reaction. Some moments feel composed and conscious of the camera. Other sequences appear spontaneous, as though the viewer has entered a private situation without warning.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

Prada also gives the Fall Winter 2026 menswear collection an active role within the film. Silhouette and fabric help establish mood, while the way each piece falls on the body changes the character of an action. The clothes carry information that dialogue leaves unexplained and connect the private scenes to the wider campaign concept.