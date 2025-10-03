Jamie Campbell Bower steps into a new reality for the latest BOSS campaign in collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. His presence defines the launch, bringing cinematic weight to an immersive Formula 1 experience powered by Apple Vision Pro. The campaign invites audiences to step inside the mind of a BOSS, into an environment charged with speed, focus, and the refusal to accept limits.

The imagery frames Bower as the force driving the launch. He channels the energy of Formula 1, carrying the narrative with intensity and control. The campaign’s voice underscores this with lines like: “Not chasing. Not fleeing. But rising. Above the limits.”

Through Apple Vision Pro, the immersive program pulls fans into a multi-stage experience that replicates the focus of the track. Challenges test precision and reflexes, building toward a visceral Test Lap in the cockpit of the AMR25. At the same time, BOSS transforms flagship stores in London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Barcelona, Las Vegas, Dubai, and Singapore into portals that mirror the campaign’s promise: a new reality where fashion and motorsport collide.

The collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco gains its technical precision from EPAM Systems, Inc., the digital transformation partner responsible for shaping the immersive environment. Their role ensures the experience delivers depth and interactivity, from spatial design to the high-performance execution of the Test Lap. While EPAM and Aston Martin Aramco define the experience itself, the campaign fronted by Jamie Campbell Bower provides the cultural face of the project. Together, they present BOSS as a brand operating at the intersection of technology, performance, and storytelling.