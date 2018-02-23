Top model Janis Ancens stars in Bottega Veneta‘s Spring Summer 2018 Reflections menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Fabien Baron. In charge of set design was Stefan Beckman.

“Presenting Bottega Veneta’s new Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, titled Reflections. The anthology series of six distinct and deeply cinematic short films, directed by Fabien Baron, translates the vision of creative director Tomas Maier with a sense of mystery, sensuality and surrealism. The enigmatic narratives of Reflections explore themes of rebirth, reversal of time and reconnection.“





