Janusz Kuhlmann Models Versace Jeans Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

The handsome Janusz Kuhlmann teams up with Ansolet Rossouw and Karly Loyce for Versace Jeans‘ Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Lea Colombo. Styling is work of Allegra Versace, with makeup from beauty artist Neil Young, and hair styling by Louis Ghewy. In charge of choreography was Pat Boguslawski at Streeters.


