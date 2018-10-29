DIOR HOMME Spring Summer 2019 by Steven Meisel

Pin 3 Shares

Fashion photographer Steven Meisel captured Dior Homme‘s Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign featuring Lukas Gomann, Malick Boadian, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Romain Dixon, and Valentin Caron. In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with art direction from Ronnie Cooke Newhouse. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath.



