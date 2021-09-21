Jeremy Pope is the Face of THEORY Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Fashion brand THEORY presented their Fall Winter 2021 In Pursuit of Tomorrow campaign starring Emmy-nominated actor Jeremy Pope lensed by photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was George Cortina. Film maker Jason Evans directed the video campaign featuring Pope, Amanda Seyfried, and Misty Copeland.

“From our core philosophy of minimal, elemental design to our innovative fabrics, Theory sits at the intersection of timelessness and progress. To be exceptional, we must strive to be better—not just for our product, but for our world.” – From Theory