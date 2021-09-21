GentleGestures: CANALI Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Italian brand CANALI presented their Fall Winter 2021 #GentleGestures campaign featuring models Anatol Modzelewski, Bakay Diaby, and Simon Martyn lensed by fashion photographer Mel Bles. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger, with casting direction from Simone Bart Rocchietti. Videomaker Lorenzo Gironi directed the film. The campaign explores the concept of Grace – a synthesis of elegance, passion, attention to detail, beauty of gestures, quality and refinement. The collection focuses on elegant uniqueness, and capture the grace with soft textures, body wrapping lines, and comfortable fabrics.

“The campaign explores the nuances of our gestures through their interpretation by alternating two macro-narrations: On the one hand, the advertising assets are characterized by three impact messages linked to the three segments of the collection: “Dance with a Stranger”, dedicated to the Canali 1934 man, expression of a refined and decisive personality, who for the first time shares the scene with a woman dressed in men’s clothes; “Spread a message of gentleness”, inspired by the everyday life of the Exclusive man, a modern and dandy spokesperson for gentility. “Feel the grace of nature”, which defines a hi-tech Black Edition man, active and projected towards the future, but also sensitive to the grace of nature, the inspiring muse of every gesture. On the other, the social assets in which the #GentleGestures showcase, in an ironic and contemporary way, reflects traits of a modern man’s kindness that is contained within the Grace Etiquette.” – from Canali