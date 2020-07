Filmmaker, writer, actor, and artist John Waters stars in SAINT LAURENT‘s Fall Winter 2020 #YSL32 campaign lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of art direction was brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

We earn a commission when you follow the link to make a purchase. Click here to learn more about how we make money.





SHOP SAINT LAURENT:

JavaScript is currently disabled in this browser. Reactivate it to view this content.

Courtesy of © SAINT LAURENT