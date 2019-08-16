Jonas Glöer Models Sacai Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Top model Jonas Glöer at Tomorrow Is Another Day stars in Sacai‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with beauty from hair stylist Guido Palau, makeup artist Diane Kendal, and manicurist Megumi Yamamoto. Set design is work of Randall Peacock, with casting direction from Michelle Lee.
Discover Sacai's FW19 womenswear campaign featuring supermodel Julia Nobis
