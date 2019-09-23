Julian Schneyder is the Face of Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2019 Collection

Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli enlists supermodel Julian Schneyder to star in their Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura.
“The same spontaneous and immediate attitude is infused in the men’s pictures, where model Julian Schneyder is portrayed as a modern Marlon Brando effortless pairing a super chic pinstriped suit with the brand’s signature V1per chunky sneakers. Embracing a natural approach to photography, Roberto Cavalli decides to put the focus on the innate fortitude of the international women and men appreciating its unapologetic audacity and sophistication.“
