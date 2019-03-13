Fiveism x THREE Cosmetics Spring 2019 by Benjamin Lennox

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Fiveism x THREE

Fashion photographer Benjamin Lennox captured Fiveism x THREE Cosmetics‘ Spring 2019 Five Roads to Individuality advertising campaign featuring models Eli Hall, Junkai Qi, Michael Patrick Wosyluk, and Babyface James. In charge of styling was Micah Johnson, with creative direction from Aidan Kemp. Beauty is work of hair stylist James Mooney, and makeup artist Rie Omoto at See Management.


Fiveism x THREE

Fiveism x THREE

Fiveism x THREE

Fiveism x THREE

Fiveism x THREE

Fiveism x THREE

Fiveism x THREE

Images courtesy of © See Management – www.seemanagement.com

Related Items