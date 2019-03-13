Fiveism x THREE Cosmetics Spring 2019 by Benjamin Lennox

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Benjamin Lennox captured Fiveism x THREE Cosmetics‘ Spring 2019 Five Roads to Individuality advertising campaign featuring models Eli Hall, Junkai Qi, Michael Patrick Wosyluk, and Babyface James. In charge of styling was Micah Johnson, with creative direction from Aidan Kemp. Beauty is work of hair stylist James Mooney, and makeup artist Rie Omoto at See Management.





Images courtesy of © See Management – www.seemanagement.com