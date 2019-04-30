Keanu Reeves is the Face of Saint Laurent Fall 2019 Collection

First look at Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello‘s Fall 2019 advertising campaign featuring actor Keanu Reeves captured by fashion photographer David Sims.
Photography © David Sims for Saint Laurent
