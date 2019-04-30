in Advertising Campaigns, David Sims, Entertainment, Menswear

Keanu Reeves is the Face of Saint Laurent Fall 2019 Collection

First look at Saint Laurent Fall 2019 Campaign

Keanu Reeves
© Saint Laurent / Photography David Sims

First look at Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello‘s Fall 2019 advertising campaign featuring actor Keanu Reeves captured by fashion photographer David Sims.

Keanu Reeves
© Saint Laurent / Photography David Sims

Photography © David Sims for Saint Laurent

ad campaignsEntertainmentFW19Menswear

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Drew Hanley

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Drew Hanley by Julia Sariy

What Men Should Know Before Going Under The Knife