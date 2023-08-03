Fashion brand KIDILL presented its Spring Summer 2024 collection that views punk as a state of mind and attitude, and not just as a style. For designer Hiroaki Sueyasu, fashion is an expressive manifestation of personal “life” that includes anguish, desire, grief, and fury, as well as disobedience, rejection, restraint, action, anti-industry, and DIY-ism. He considers the relationship between the everyday world and our instinctive heartbeat to be the essence of fashion.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Sueyasu has an honest desire to come to his senses without being swept up in chaos in a world where the lines between good and evil are blurring and doubt pervades modern life. The Kidill Spring Summer 2024 collection is a benign rebellion against algorithms and conventional trends, reclaiming the significance of one-of-a-kind and priceless craftsmanship.

The designer values the idea of being a “minority of the whole,” a trait shared by the creatures that inspire his work. He is inspired by hardcore and youth culture icons, anarchists and the new left, and London punk boys who disturbed a tasteless atmosphere. They are “heretics” who attempt to develop new pathways and challenge established standards, embodying the antithesis and dissent with global linkages.

The collection, with its perceptual understanding of punk ideology, also defies traditional Parisian fashion theology. Sueyasu’s emphasis on the “minority spirit or ideology” and rebellious characteristics is effectively reflected in the collection’s graphics, textiles, and handcrafted headpieces. Sueyasu emphasizes the historical “witches” of the Moral Panic movement, who were misunderstood and punished from the 16th through the 18th century, by referring to their power and resistance to injustice. This connection is also linked to the Boro technique of patching pieces together to survive intense cold, symbolizing Sueyasu’s resolve to challenge for his own freedom and envisioning the future of his brand based on the “value of heresy.”