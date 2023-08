Fashion brand ZARA presented its Pre-Fall 2023 Collection, that reimagines current styles and updates classics, with Seasonal Staples story captured by photographer Harrison Boyce. In charge of styling was Tony Irvine, with grooming from beauty artist Erol Karadag. Star of the session is Mahi. The key pieces of the collection include linen polo shirt, linen trousers, harrington jacket, linen shirt, linen set, overshirt, and worker set.