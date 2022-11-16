Kit Butler Models GIORGIO ARMANI NEVE Winter 2022 Collection

Luxury house GIORGIO ARMANI presented its NEVE Winter 2022 Collection with a campaign starring supermodels Kit Butler and Ansley Gulielmi lensed by fashion photographer Daniel Clavero. In charge of styling was Herin Choi, with set design from Jomorraiz, and production by Magma Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matthew Tuozzoli, makeup artist Arianna Campa, and manicurist Elena Stepaniouk. The collection fuses style and functionality, and brings elegance and high performance.