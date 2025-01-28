Kolor FW25 Bids Farewell to Junichi Abe

In a bittersweet moment for the fashion world, Kolor’s Fall Winter 2025 show at Espace Niemeyer in Paris was a farewell to its founder, Junichi Abe. Guests were greeted with silver bags containing a letter from Abe, in which he announced his departure as head designer after more than 20 years at the helm of the brand he established in 2004. While stepping down, Abe assured his continued involvement behind the scenes, leaving a legacy of precision, creativity, and technical brilliance.

The collection was an example of Abe’s unparalleled ability to reimagine and reconstruct garments. The theme of “two different times co-existing in one garment” defined the designs, with corsets layered over pea coats for a striking juxtaposition of eras. Old-world jewelry, incorporated into shearling jackets, added a touch of historic charm to contemporary pieces, creating a harmonious blend of the past and present.

Abe’s skill in tailoring stood out, as always, with meticulous attention to detail. He experimented with collars, exposing inner interfacings while removing collar stands to craft slim lapels with a fresh perspective. Vertical darts, starting at the collarbone, offered a modern reimagining of traditional jacket silhouettes, presenting a bold and unique aesthetic that speaks to Abe’s innovative spirit.

Over the years, Abe has cemented Kolor’s reputation as a global force in fashion, showcasing collections that marry timelessness with a distinctly modern edge. His shows in Paris have consistently drawn an audience of industry leaders, with his work gaining recognition for its abstract yet accessible designs. Kolor’s partnership with Adidas further extended the brand’s reach, blending technical expertise with style in a way that resonated on an international scale.

As Abe prepares to pass the torch to a successor, soon to be announced, his final show was a fitting conclusion to a remarkable career. The designs reflected not just his vision for Kolor but his lasting impact on contemporary fashion.

Kolor FW25 will be remembered as a pivotal moment for the brand and a celebration of Abe’s legacy. His influence will undoubtedly continue to shape Kolor’s future, but his departure leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.