Yenesai Fall Winter 2025.26 “Alignment” Collection

Under the rare spectacle of a cosmic alignment, Yenesai unveils its Fall Winter 2025.26 collection, Alignment. This season’s offering transports audiences to a conceptual world where survival, transformation, and exploration converge. Inspired by science fiction’s visions of adaptation in extreme conditions, the collection navigates the tension between ancient ritual and futuristic innovation.

Set in an imagined terrain where harsh beauty reigns, the Yenesai nomads emerge as modern celestial figures. These otherworldly beings embody resilience and adaptation, their garments a symbiosis of protective armor and sculptural form. The collection unfolds as a story of survival through ingenuity, connecting advanced techniques with thoughtful craftsmanship.

The garments of Alignment are crafted to function as a second skin, combining protective elements with flexibility for movement. Yenesai introduces cutting-edge 3D-printed features such as vertebrae-inspired structures, masks, and shoulder pads, developed by Stefano Vignini and Roberto Corti. These elements emphasize the collection’s futuristic narrative while maintaining practical functionality.

Textures play a central role in the designs, with materials like tough leathers paired with stretch panels for agility. Armor-like plates coexist with surfaces textured to resemble alien terrains, presenting garments that feel both grounded and otherworldly. This balance ensures the collection conveys strength and adaptability, essential for the nomads’ imagined survival.

Charlie Le Mindu’s hair creations elevate the collection’s celestial theme with vertebrae-shaped pieces, flowing braids, feather-like extensions, and even hair skirts. Martina Derosa’s makeup design sharpens the models’ features with an aesthetic that feels both ethereal and alien, further transforming the runway into a vision of futuristic beings navigating uncharted spaces.

The Alignment runway show extends beyond traditional fashion presentations, becoming a choreographed performance under the direction of Georges Labbat. The models move in synchronized formations inspired by classical works like The Raft of the Medusa.

Dark, atmospheric lighting paired with rhythmic drumbeats heightens the immersive experience. This fusion of movement, sound, and visuals creates an evocative atmosphere, blending ancient ritualistic energy with futuristic storytelling.