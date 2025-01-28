PFW: Ziggy Chen Fall Winter 2025.26 “Voleisure” Collection

In the midst of today’s relentless pace, Ziggy Chen Fall Winter 2025.26 collection, Voleisure, offers a moment of reflection. The name itself combines “volition” and “leisure,” encapsulating a deliberate yet relaxed approach to everyday living. With flowing silhouettes and rich textures, Voleisure proposes a new simplicity, one that balances functionality with an understated elegance.

Inspired by the duality of traditional wooden architecture and watercolour painting, the collection delves into contrasts. The solidity of intricately carved wood meets the fluid motion of ink as it diffuses into water. These elements come together in textures and colors, evoking a fleeting moment before the ink settles on paper, a quiet harmony captured in each design.

The palette reflects this meditative tone, featuring hues like light green, olive, khaki, deep brown-red, black, and grey-blue. These colors suggest a dialogue between the natural and the urban, embodying the idea of transition and coexistence. A striking image frames the collection’s essence: the precise point where a roofline meets the winter sky, a subtle reminder of interconnected spaces.

Voleisure incorporates textures that channel the intricacy of traditional Chinese wood carvings and the organic fluidity of watercolour art. This fusion is especially evident in jacquard cashmere sweaters, which add depth and character to the collection. The use of natural fibres, including wool, cashmere, cotton, linen, and hemp, reinforces a tactile connection to nature.

Some fabrics retain their purity, while others showcase innovative pairings, such as cashmere blended with linen for outerwear or cotton-linen twill mimicking the structure of denim. These carefully considered combinations create a tactile experience that is both comfortable and visually engaging, grounding the collection in thoughtful craftsmanship.

The silhouettes in the FW25.26 collection prioritize ease and versatility. Relaxed volumes and clean lines form a foundation of wearability, while casual details and layered fabrics add a touch of refinement. Each piece feels intuitive, allowing wearers to move effortlessly between the city’s buzz and quieter natural surroundings. This is more than a collection, it’s an invitation to embrace a lifestyle rooted in calm and spontaneity. Rather than striving for ostentation, Voleisure speaks in subtle tones, offering designs that exude quiet confidence.