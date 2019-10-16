Dominic Samoisette Models Leone Napoli Fall Winter 2019 Collection

Fashion photographer Max Abadian at Atelier Management captured Leone Napoli‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 campaign featuring model Dominic Samoisette. In charge of styling was Cary Tauben at The Project Agency, with grooming from Nicolas Blanchet at Folio Montreal.

“The inspiration of Leone Napoli’s FW19 collection continues the founders’ tradition of implementing a modern interpretation on the most classic fashion models of the past, filtered through a contemporary Canadian mindset. The FW19 collection is deeply influenced by the rich glamour exuded by 1940s Hollywood, coupled with the crisp lines found in military uniforms and the heritage of British fashion. It is created for a man who loves a fine wine, appreciates the architecture of a Porsche, and never has to seek attention – all eyes are on him when he enters the room. The FW19 collection features the precise tailoring and silhouette design that harkens back to the exquisite nonchalance of refinement found in previous eras.“

Photographer: Max Abadian at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com

Stylist: Cary Tauben at The Project Agency

Grooming: Nicolas Blanchet at Folio Montreal

Model: Dominic Samoisette

Photo © Max Abadian for Leone Napoli / Courtesy of Atelier Management