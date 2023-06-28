Innovative contemporary streetwear brand founded by Bünyamin Aydin in Istanbul, Les Benjamins unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 collection, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. This season’s collection is inspired by Turkey’s unique cultural past, fusing comfort, futurism, legacy, and functionality to produce a ground-breaking collection.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

The collection, titled ‘Kismet Voyage East to West,’ pays tribute to Sadun Boro, the first Turkish amateur sailor to sail around the world. It is named after Boro’s historic journey and his cherished sailing vessel, ‘Kismet-Fortune,’ which embodies the mariner’s remarkable sailing talents, steadfast drive, and quest of perfection.

Les Benjamins‘ new collection, inspired by Boro’s famous adventure, starts on a global odyssey, taking wearers on a transformational journey from the start of the race to the much-anticipated awards ceremony. The collection features avant-garde items with nautical themes and tailoring, flawlessly merging futuristic highlights with a worn, nostalgic feel.

The first segment of the collection is inspired by sails, with lightweight nylon fabrics, faded leathers, denim colours, and recycled materials. Ropes, handcrafted macramé, and contemporary cuts reflect the influence of vintage oil posters and sailing recruitment adverts, introducing a whimsical touch.

The second installment of ‘Kismet Voyage East to West‘ pays homage to the luxurious splendor of the sail’s famed awards ceremony, displaying silk, fitted fabrics, and structured forms. The collection creates a harmonious balance between tailored suits and multi-layered ensembles, with a brilliant color palette inspired by the vast ocean and its diverse marine life. Sadun Boro’s own passion for fashion and tailoring is reflected in the collection’s graphics, which include classic type fonts evocative of ’60s serifs and striking prints inspired by Morse code. The Les Benjamins Spring Summer 2024 collection also includes finely produced woven labels, metal branding pieces, and the brand’s characteristic three-colored designs, which are signature features throughout the range.