Levi’s and UNDERCOVER Redefine Denim for 2025

Levi’s and Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER are teaming up once again to celebrate the Japanese label’s 35th anniversary. Known for blending streetwear with high fashion, UNDERCOVER brings its subversive yet refined style to Levi’s® timeless designs. This nine-piece capsule collection reimagines classic silhouettes with innovative details, honoring both brands’ commitment to craftsmanship and individuality.

The collection includes standout pieces like the Pinnacle Type II Trucker Jackets, crafted in indigo selvedge denim and black corduroy. These jackets feature detachable zippers on the sleeves, collar, and side seams, allowing wearers to customize their look—a direct reference to UNDERCOVER’s iconic AW1998 “Exchange” program.

For a bold reinterpretation, the Type I Trucker Jacket is rendered in black-and-white denim with zigzag embroidery inspired by UNDERCOVER’s 2003 designs. The Type III Trucker takes a more symbolic approach, incorporating yin-yang motifs with embroidered “light” and “darkness” graphics on the chest and intricate artwork on the back.

The collection also introduces two pairs of jeans: the classic 501® with zigzag detailing and a co-branded back patch, and the relaxed-fit Baggy Jean featuring graphic and embroidered elements. Complementing the denim are three T-shirts, including a long-sleeve version with printed zigzag accents and short-sleeve options showcasing striking graphic designs.

Flea, bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, stars in the campaign shot by his daughter, Clara Balzary. Photographed in his Malibu home, Flea embodies the collection’s rebellious yet introspective spirit, mirroring its fusion of creativity and individuality.

The Levi’s x UNDERCOVER collection launches January 18th and can be found on Levi.com, the Levi’s App, select Levi’s stores, undercoverism.com, and UNDERCOVER stores. This collaboration is a celebration of UNDERCOVER’s 35-year journey and a bold step forward in redefining modern fashion.