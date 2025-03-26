Rowoon Stars in Calvin Klein Icon Campaign

South Korean actor and singer Rowoon has been unveiled as the face of Calvin Klein ’s updated underwear collection. Known widely for his roles in hit television series such as Extraordinary You (2019) and The King’s Affection (2021), Rowoon has swiftly risen to prominence, collecting numerous awards for his acclaimed performances. Now, the former SF9 member lends his effortless charm and confident presence to Calvin Klein’s reimagined underwear line.

In visuals shared by the brand, Rowoon confidently models pieces from the updated Icon Collection, including the Icon Cotton Stretch Trunk. Highlighted for its low-rise fit and extra-soft cotton stretch, this new design emphasizes comfort without sacrificing style. The standout innovation this season is the Infinity Bond waistband, Calvin Klein’s stitch-free feature designed to enhance flexibility and ease of movement.

The campaign imagery showcases Rowoon’s natural poise, underscoring the comfort-focused ethos behind the latest iteration of the Icon Collection. Additional signature pieces such as the Brushed Microfiber Stretch Trunk and Icon Cotton Stretch Brief are presented as essentials tailored for modern lifestyles. With these refreshed designs, Calvin Klein repositions its iconic underwear as wardrobe staples offering exceptional softness and everyday wearability.

Central to this collection is Calvin Klein’s commitment to innovation, particularly evident in the introduction of the Infinity Bond waistband. Removing traditional stitching, the new waistband aims to deliver smooth, uninterrupted comfort and a more precise fit. According to Calvin Klein, the decision to adopt stitch-free bonding technology directly addresses customer demand for enhanced softness and superior, all-day comfort.

Rowoon’s association with the campaign signals Calvin Klein’s ongoing embrace of global talent, tapping into South Korea’s influential entertainment industry. As a celebrated actor with a rapidly growing international fanbase, Rowoon brings both credibility and fresh appeal, making him an ideal choice to represent Calvin Klein’s vision of contemporary sophistication and understated style.

Now available on Calvin Klein’s official website, the updated Icon Cotton Stretch range featuring Rowoon represents a refreshed interpretation of the brand’s heritage. Combining innovative fabrics, improved fit, and modern design, Calvin Klein continues to elevate its underwear lineup, appealing directly to consumers prioritizing both comfort and style in everyday essentials.