LOOKBOOK: BLUEMARBLE Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Designer Anthony Alvarez presented BLUEMARBLE Spring Summer 2021 Collection, that was inspired by designer’s multicultural background, and memories of Summer escapes. The collection explores the spirit of liberation and a message of unity. Photographer Jorge Perez Ortiz captured the lookbook. In charge of styling was Hedi El Chikh, with beauty from Cyril Laine, and casting direction by Ikki Casting. Photo assistance by Alexandre Sallé de Chou.

“Cavalière beach in the Var region, where watersports are de rigueur, is a main inspiration for the collection, with neoprene borrowed from wetsuits, paired with a range of organic materials like linen, silk and cotton, as streetwear pieces like hoodies are revisited boho-style. Summer crazes, fireman’s buckles, embroidered shell appliqués and psychedelic stripes punctuate the silhouette, while a series of original badges made by the studio are the doorkeepers to the globe-trotting spirit of BLUEMARBLE that’s front and center this season. Someone just switched on summer.” from Bluemarble