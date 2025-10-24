Loro Piana Introduces Holiday Collection 2025.26

Loro Piana introduces the Holiday Collection 2025.26, designed as a refined winter wardrobe that transitions naturally from city life to alpine retreat. The collection balances tailored precision with relaxed construction, offering day-to-night versatility shaped by soft textures and fluid silhouettes. Drawing on the brand’s material expertise, it brings together ski-ready outerwear and sophisticated evening pieces in a palette that reflects the muted elegance of the season.

Generous proportions and layered fabrics create depth without rigidity, evoking comfort through structure. Mohair, bouclé, velvet, and compact wool fabrics appear throughout, while Baby Cashmere introduces the collection’s signature softness. Cable-knit sweaters meet graphic stripes, presenting visual rhythm without excess.

Color serves as a quiet thread through the season’s story. Soft brown, camel, and pink undertones suggest warmth and nostalgia, while muted green shades evoke the winter parks of New York.

Eveningwear continues this restrained direction through modern tailoring and texture. Men’s tuxedos appear in plush fabrics that emphasize structure while remaining fluid in motion. Baby Cashmere coats and capes layer easily over formal attire.

The ski and après-ski capsule channels the atmosphere of Les Arcs, reinterpreting mountain attire with urban refinement. The Icer jacket appears in Cash Storm and Capra Cashmere variations, while the Traveller jacket and Spagna coat apply technical fabrics to classic outerwear forms. Cash Silk jacquards, double alpaca knits, and Norse-inspired fleece trousers enrich the collection’s tactile dimension. The color range: taupe, red, brown, green, and soft pink, creates a cohesive winter gradient suited to both performance and leisure.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

The Maison’s history surfaces through the return of the Grande Unita scarf, first introduced in the 1980s. Crafted in extra-fine cashmere with a frisson finish, it embodies the luminous texture and refinement that define Loro Piana’s design philosophy. Available in neutral, pastel, and vivid shades, it completes the collection as a symbol of enduring design and material excellence. The Loro Piana Holiday Collection 2025.26 is now available in boutiques and online.