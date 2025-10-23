Haek Kim by Alejandro Ramirez for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographed by Alejandro Ramirez and styled by Davor Jelusic, model Haek Kim takes the lead in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, shot in Barcelona. The editorial unfolds through considered composition and an understated rhythm, focusing on presence and control. Represented by Take 3 Management, Kim brings a quiet authority to each frame. Makeup artist Liset Garza refines the look with natural tones, enhancing shape and dimension without distraction.

Ramirez photographs Haek Kim outdoors in Barcelona, where natural light and architectural detail set a calm, contemporary tone. Jelusic’s styling complements the setting with relaxed tailoring and soft layering.

Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez

Stylist: Davor Jelusic

Make up: Liset Garza

Model: Haek Kim at Take 3 Management